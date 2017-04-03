Poland in talks on US gas supplies as fresh energy source
Poland's economy minister says it is "very likely" that U.S. liquid gas may in the near future help diversify the nation's energy sources. Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also the deputy prime minister, said Friday he held talks in Washington on the issue earlier this week.
