Poland in talks on US gas supplies as...

Poland in talks on US gas supplies as fresh energy source

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Poland's economy minister says it is "very likely" that U.S. liquid gas may in the near future help diversify the nation's energy sources. Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also the deputy prime minister, said Friday he held talks in Washington on the issue earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes Thu shellyni 1
News Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08) Apr 5 anom 200
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... Apr 5 Hiddn Numbrz 12
News Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa... Apr 4 Yidfellas v USA 1
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 26
wu/paypal etc (Nov '13) Mar 31 Hassan 4
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Mar 31 Hassan 131
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC