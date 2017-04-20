Paris Shooting Leaves Policeman Dead ...

Paris Shooting Leaves Policeman Dead Three Days Before Election

1 hr ago

Paris's best-known avenue, the Champs Elysees, was shut after a police officer was killed and two others injured in a shooting late Thursday that the government is treating as a terrorist attack. The assailant was shot dead.

Chicago, IL

