Online Companies Meet FCC in Bid to Preserve Net Neutrality Rule

Online companies met with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and urged him not to gut the net neutrality rules that protect their traffic, a week after he met with broadband providers that have tried to kill the Obama-era regulations. "Existing net neutrality rules should be enforced and kept intact," officials with the Internet Association said in a meeting with Pai on April 11, according to a disclosure filing prepared by the trade group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.