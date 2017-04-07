Oil Spikes as U.S. Strike Against Syr...

Oil Spikes as U.S. Strike Against Syria Roils Global Markets

Read more: The Washington Post

Syria borders Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest crude producer. The news rippled across "Syria is not a big oil producer but it does potentially increase the risk of escalation in the whole region," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

