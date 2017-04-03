Oil Prices Dip as Libyan Production Recovery Weighs
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a rebound in Libyan oil output weighed against upbeat economic data from Asia that pointed to strong energy demand from the region. Benchmark Brent futures for June delivery were down 42 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $53.11 a barrel by 12:16 p.m. EDT .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Apr 1
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 31
|Jackie B
|6
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|Mar 30
|frankjones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC