Oil and Gold Climb After Russia and Iran Condemn U.S. Missile Attack On Syrian Airbase
Oil prices climbed Friday morning after U.S. missile strikes in Syria roiled financial markets and promised new tensions with key energy suppliers Russia and Iran. Brent Crude futures for delivery in June traded 1.2% higher at $55.56 in early trading in London on Friday, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 1.4% to $52.41.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|1 min
|treason watch
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes
|Thu
|shellyni
|1
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|Apr 5
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Apr 5
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Apr 4
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC