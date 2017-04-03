Oil and Gold Climb After Russia and Iran Condemn U.S. Missile Attack On Syrian Airbase

Oil prices climbed Friday morning after U.S. missile strikes in Syria roiled financial markets and promised new tensions with key energy suppliers Russia and Iran. Brent Crude futures for delivery in June traded 1.2% higher at $55.56 in early trading in London on Friday, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 1.4% to $52.41.

