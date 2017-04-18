Official: Faulty light fixture caused fire at Bellagio mall
Fire officials in Las Vegas say a faulty light fixture on an exterior wall of the Bellagio shopping complex sparked a fire on the roof last week that tourists stopped to watch near the iconic fountain show on the Strip. Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said Tuesday that the fire has been ruled accidental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|4 hr
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Mon
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|Sun
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|USS LIBERTY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC