Officer who found boy's body testifies at dad's murder trial
DRPA Officer Connie Nicholson, the officer who, along with a K9 named Kauen, found the body of three-year-old Brendan Creato, testifies during the trial of David "D.J." Creato Jr. at the Camden County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is charged with killing his son Brendan. less DRPA Officer Connie Nicholson, the officer who, along with a K9 named Kauen, found the body of three-year-old Brendan Creato, testifies during the trial of David "D.J." Creato Jr. at the Camden County ... more David "D.J." Creato Jr., center, appears at his trial at the Camden County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is charged with killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015.
