Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 101 in San Mateo
The incident was initially reported as a collision involving two vehicles just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 101 near Highway 92. CHP Officer Art Montiel confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred and that no officers were injured. No additional information was available.
