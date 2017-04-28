Officer-involved shooting shuts down ...

Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 101 in San Mateo

15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The incident was initially reported as a collision involving two vehicles just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 101 near Highway 92. CHP Officer Art Montiel confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred and that no officers were injured. No additional information was available.

Chicago, IL

