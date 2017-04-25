North Korea Reportedly Conducts Live-fire Exercise As U.S. Submarine Docks In The South
North Korea conducted a live-fire exercise on Tuesday, a South Korea media report picked up by Reuters said, as a U.S. submarine docked in South Korea as planned. The action is another show of force from the North amid growing concern among South Korea and its allies, including the U.S., over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
