Musk Trolls Shorts as Tesla's Value Hits Record, Passes Ford
Tesla Inc. 's Elon Musk poked fun at short sellers as his electric-car maker's stock surged to a record, vaulting its market value past century-old rival Ford Motor Co. "Stormy weather in Shortville..." the chief executive officer tweeted Monday, as Tesla shares climbed as much as 5.8 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Apr 1
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 31
|Jackie B
|6
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|Mar 30
|frankjones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC