'Mother Of All Bombs' Killed 36 ISIS Fighters, Say Afghan Officials: Reports

21 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The "Mother of All Bombs" dropped by the U.S. military in Afghanistan killed 36 Islamic State group members, Afghan officials said, according to media reports Friday. No civilians were hurt and several ISIS ammunition caches were destroyed in the Thursday attack, the Afghan defense ministry said.

