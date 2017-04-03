Many Injured and Two Dead in Stockhol...

Many Injured and Two Dead in Stockholm 'Terror' Attack, Police Say

14 hrs ago

A truck has rammed down people on a main shopping street in central Stockholm, leaving multiple injured and two dead, police have confirmed. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything indicates this is "a terror attack," while security services said it was deliberate.

