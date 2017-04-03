Man shot to death outside Newark mark...

Man shot to death outside Newark market Saturday afternoon

Read more: SFGate

Officers responded at 12:33 p.m. to a report of a person down in the parking lot of the store 36601 Newark Blvd. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene, police said.

