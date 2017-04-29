Man charged with attempted murder fol...

Man charged with attempted murder following San Carlos stabbing

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A man is in custody on attempted murder charges following a stabbing late Friday in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's office. Deputies responded to a parking area at about 11:55 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, where they found a male victim who had been stabbed three times in the torso, authorities said.

Chicago, IL

