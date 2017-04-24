London Counter Terrorism Police Quest...

London Counter Terrorism Police Question Suspect After Armed Man Arrested Near Parliament

15 hrs ago

London Metropolitan Police have arrested an armed man outside the Houses of Parliament Thursday just one month after a terrorist attack left five people dead, including a police officer, and forced the closing of chambers for U.K. lawmakers. Police said that man was arrested and detained at 14:22 London time during what they described as a "stop-and-search" operation.

