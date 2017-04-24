London Counter Terrorism Police Question Suspect After Armed Man Arrested Near Parliament
London Metropolitan Police have arrested an armed man outside the Houses of Parliament Thursday just one month after a terrorist attack left five people dead, including a police officer, and forced the closing of chambers for U.K. lawmakers. Police said that man was arrested and detained at 14:22 London time during what they described as a "stop-and-search" operation.
