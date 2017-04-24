Lilly reports 1Q loss

Lilly reports 1Q loss

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Eli Lilly and Co. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $110.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 4 hr Yellowelephan 18
News Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a... 21 hr BLOODY__FATALITY 2
Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15) Mon danna 4
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 21 HOWSthat 15
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T... Apr 20 dfctank 1
Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R... Apr 20 noseradomemarket 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC