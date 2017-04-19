Libbey's Fight To Protect Market Share Sends Stock Plunging

Shares of Libbey Inc. plunged 10% in premarket trade Wednesday, putting them on track to open at a 5 1/2-year low, after the glass tableware maker warned investors that it expected to swing to a loss in the first quarter. The company said it expects a net loss in the range of $6 million to $8 million, compared with a profit of about $700,000 a year ago.

