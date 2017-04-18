LafargeHolcim CEO Olsen Falls on His Sword Following Syria Payments Scandal

LafargeHolcim said Monday that its CEO Eric Olsen will step down in July, after an internal investigation found that the world's largest cement maker had made payments to Syrian militias during 2013 and 2014 to protect its operations in the country. LafargeHolcim shares dipped in early trading Monday following news of the CEO's decision, but rebounded to trade up less than 1% at 58.10 Swiss francs amid strong performance in the wider European markets following a market-friendly result in the French election.

