Judge Orders Volkswagen to Pay $2.8 Billion Fine for Diesel Emissions Scandal
Federal Judge Sean Cox approved a $2.8 billion fine against Volkswagen in addition to three years probation for the diesel emissions scandal the company was embroiled in last year. The German automaker plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|8 hr
|HOWSthat
|15
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|Thu
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T...
|Thu
|dfctank
|1
|Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R...
|Thu
|noseradomemarket
|1
|2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T...
|Thu
|marketanlysis
|1
|Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale...
|Thu
|QYRtina
|1
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC