Ivanka Trump Merchandise Global Sales Rising Since Election
Although she has had some trouble with stores recently, global sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise has increased and her company has applied for a minimum of nine new trademarks in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Canada, and even the U.S., Associated Press reports. These are signs that the Ivanka brand is still pressing on even as the President's daughter takes on politics.
