Internet privacy furor previews coming war over net neutrality
Congress's decision to invalidate a set of internet privacy rules from the Obama administration set off a bit of a firestorm this week. The change, which will allow service providers like AT&T and Verizon Communications to collect and sell customers' information without their permission, prompted ad campaigns from internet freedom groups shaming lawmakers and a small wave of service journalism about VPNs and other privacy tools.
