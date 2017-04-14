Internet privacy fight enters new phase
The Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is moving to roll back his agency's net neutrality rules, a plan critics warn could deal another blow to online privacy protections. It comes on the heels of Republicans repealing Obama-era rules that would have required internet service providers to get customer consent before sharing their data, putting digital privacy back in the national spotlight.
