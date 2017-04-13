InterContinental Hotels Reveals Attack That Stole Debit Card Information
InterContinental Hotels Group was the victim of a malware attack that stole the debit card information of customers at more than 1,200 hotels between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016, USA Today reports. Originally the hotel company said only dozens of properties were affected, but the list has been expanded.
