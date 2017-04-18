IBM weighs on Dow but other indexes rise
Poor results at IBM turned the firm into the biggest loser on the Dow Jones index in early Wednesday trading. The stock sagged 5.6% after the company reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue of 2.6% in the quarter to March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R...
|12 hr
|noseradomemarket
|1
|2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T...
|12 hr
|marketanlysis
|1
|Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale...
|13 hr
|QYRtina
|1
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Dumbas
|108
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Apr 17
|Jack
|17
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC