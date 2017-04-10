Hollywood Powers Ontario Film and TV ...

Hollywood Powers Ontario Film and TV Shooting to Record High

The province had $1.69 billion in foreign and local production in 2016 as CBS' 'Star Trek: Discovery' and Syfy's 'Dark Matter' shot locally. As a Writers Guild of America strike looms, Hollywood lifted Ontario to its best-ever year for film and TV production levels in 2016.

Chicago, IL

