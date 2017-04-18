Hertz, Avis Bondholders Not Gentle on...

Hertz, Avis Bondholders Not Gentle on Rentals as Debt Slides

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Debt issued by Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc., which had traded at or above par in recent years, tumbled to new lows earlier this month amid signs that used-vehicle prices are dropping twice as much as expected. That's bad news for companies that collectively have to dispose of about 400,000 vehicles a year, and especially for Hertz, whose junk-rated debt is teetering close to a downgrade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... 1 hr BOB 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Mon Jack 17
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh... Sun annejagger 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 3
News Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12) Apr 13 USS LIBERTY 9
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC