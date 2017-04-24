General Motors Said Fire 2,700 Workers in Venezuela by Text

General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has reportedly told 2,700 employees that they are no longer employed with the company via text and deposited severance pay into their bank accounts, two workers told Reuters . Last week, a court in the South American country ordered GM's Valencia plant sized, agreeing with two dealers that filed a case in 2000 against it for allegedly not complying with an agreed sale of 10,000 vehicles.

