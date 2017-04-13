FTC Seen as Set to Fight Rite Aid Deal
Shares of Rite Aid , Fred's and Walgreens were hit Wednesday on rumors that the Federal Trade Commission is leaning towards filing a lawsuit seeking to block Walgreens planned acquisition of Rite Aid Corp. TheStreet's Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer breaks down the day's trending stocks on our daily Facebook Live show, which airs weekdays at 10 a.m. EST. Sycamore Partners' attempt to purchase divested dollar stores went poorly.
