Fresenius to Buy Akorn for $4.3 Billion in U.S. Expansion
In just 10 months at the head of Germany's Fresenius SE, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm has now inked the health-care provider's two biggest-ever deals. With the $4.3 billion acquisition of Illinois-based generic drugmaker Akorn Inc., announced late Monday, Fresenius will get a stronger foothold in the U.S., with access to a network of retail pharmacies and outpatient clinics as well as the hospitals where it has traditionally marketed its products.
