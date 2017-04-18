French Stocks Top 9-Year High, Dow Set For 200 Point Gain After French Election Win for Macron

European stocks are surging and the Dow is slated to open more than 200 points higher at the bell following a solid win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's French presidential elections that appears to have diminished concern that the country may opt to leave the European Union. The CAC-40 gained 220 points, to 4.33%, in the opening two hours of trading in Paris as traders repriced stocks in the wake of Macron's win and early polls indicating the 39-year old former investment banker holds a 20-point lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen heading into the second round runoff on May 7. The benchmark is now trading at its highest level in at least nine years.

