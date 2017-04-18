French Stocks Top 9-Year High, Dow Set For 200 Point Gain After French Election Win for Macron
European stocks are surging and the Dow is slated to open more than 200 points higher at the bell following a solid win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's French presidential elections that appears to have diminished concern that the country may opt to leave the European Union. The CAC-40 gained 220 points, to 4.33%, in the opening two hours of trading in Paris as traders repriced stocks in the wake of Macron's win and early polls indicating the 39-year old former investment banker holds a 20-point lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen heading into the second round runoff on May 7. The benchmark is now trading at its highest level in at least nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|10 hr
|danna
|4
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Fri
|HOWSthat
|15
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T...
|Apr 20
|dfctank
|1
|Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R...
|Apr 20
|noseradomemarket
|1
|2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T...
|Apr 20
|marketanlysis
|1
|Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale...
|Apr 20
|QYRtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC