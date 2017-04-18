French Stocks Top 9-Year High, Dow Se...

French Stocks Top 9-Year High, Dow Set For 200 Point Gain After French Election Win for Macron

7 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

European stocks are surging and the Dow is slated to open more than 200 points higher at the bell following a solid win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's French presidential elections that appears to have diminished concern that the country may opt to leave the European Union. The CAC-40 gained 220 points, to 4.33%, in the opening two hours of trading in Paris as traders repriced stocks in the wake of Macron's win and early polls indicating the 39-year old former investment banker holds a 20-point lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen heading into the second round runoff on May 7. The benchmark is now trading at its highest level in at least nine years.

