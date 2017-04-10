French Bonds Fall As Risk Returns to ...

French Bonds Fall As Risk Returns to the Presidential Election with Far-Left Gains

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

French government bonds fell for a second day Tuesday as France's most unpredictable election in a generation delivered a new twist with polls suggesting a surge in support for the anti-business far-left. Benchmark 10-year bond yields, known as OATs, rose 4 basis points 0.97%, taking the extra yield, or spread, that investors demand to hold them instead of triple-A rated German bunds to 0.75%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to... 1 hr Regional fodder 2
News Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le... 3 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 4
Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee 9 hr Kelliemike 1
Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ... Mon marketresearchreport 1
Global Calcium Peroxide Sales Market Report 2017 Mon QYResearch 1
Global Carbon and Graphite Seals Sales Market R... Mon QYResearch 1
Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes Apr 9 shellyni 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC