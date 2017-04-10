French Bonds Fall As Risk Returns to the Presidential Election with Far-Left Gains
French government bonds fell for a second day Tuesday as France's most unpredictable election in a generation delivered a new twist with polls suggesting a surge in support for the anti-business far-left. Benchmark 10-year bond yields, known as OATs, rose 4 basis points 0.97%, taking the extra yield, or spread, that investors demand to hold them instead of triple-A rated German bunds to 0.75%.
