Fox News Contributor Comes to Bill O'Reilly's Defense: "It's Like a Dog Pile"
Deneen Borelli, who has appeared on 'The O'Reilly Factor' about a dozen times since 2009, questions the timing of allegations by a new accuser: "What does she have to gain?" A female Fox News contributor is defending star host Bill O'Reilly from mounting accusations that he harassed multiple women at the top-rated cable news network. "When you're on The O'Reilly Factor , you're in and you're out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Dumbas
|108
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|15 hr
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Mon
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|Sun
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC