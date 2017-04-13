Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Prison Cell

Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL star and Pro-Bowl tight end for the New England Patriots, was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday less than a week after being acquitted of a double homicide. The body of Hernandez, 27, was discovered by guards at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirely, Massachusetts early this morning after an apparent suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.