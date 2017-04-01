Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked
Ford is recalling 53,000 2017 F-250 trucks because they can roll away even when they are parked due to a manufacturing error. Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn't have the replacement parts yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|4 hr
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|12 hr
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Fri
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Fri
|Jackie B
|6
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|Mar 30
|frankjones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC