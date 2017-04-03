Fight gives hope to net neutrality ad...

Fight gives hope to net neutrality advocates

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Net neutrality advocates are feeling emboldened by the outcry over the GOP's repeal of internet privacy regulations, viewing it as an opportunity to harness grassroots support for their cause. "I think for Republicans and the ISPs who pushed them into this, this is a short-term victory," said Matt Wood, policy director of the advocacy group Free Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08) 8 hr anom 200
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... 12 hr Hiddn Numbrz 12
News Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa... Tue Yidfellas v USA 1
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... Sun Cath League of Du... 26
wu/paypal etc (Nov '13) Mar 31 Hassan 4
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Mar 31 Hassan 131
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 16
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC