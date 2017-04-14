FCC's deregulation of business data lines could mean a price hike

Small and medium-size businesses in the US could get hit with price increases of up to 25 percent, some critics say If you operate a small or medium-size U.S. business, you can expect to pay more for broadband services in the near future because the U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to deregulate providers of business data lines, critics of the proposal say. Users of ATMs, shoppers in stores that use credit card scanners, and mobile phone customers could also see prices go up after the FCC deregulates the so-called business data services market.

