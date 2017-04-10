FCC: No Mobile Phone Talk on Flights
The Federal Communications Commission is reversing course on a years-long effort that would have allowed airline passengers to use their mobile phones for voice calls during flights. In a brief statement announcing the decision yesterday, recently appointed FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he didn't believe such a change was "in the public interest."
