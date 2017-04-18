FCC ends price caps on many business ...

FCC ends price caps on many business data lines

2 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to deregulate the providers of the business data lines connecting broadband service to many small businesses, schools, hospitals and ATM machines. The deregulation of business data services , or BDS, could mean broadband price increases for those businesses as well as for mobile phone customers, critics said.

