FCC ends price caps on many business data lines
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to deregulate the providers of the business data lines connecting broadband service to many small businesses, schools, hospitals and ATM machines. The deregulation of business data services , or BDS, could mean broadband price increases for those businesses as well as for mobile phone customers, critics said.
