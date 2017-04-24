FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality
The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed rolling back the Obama-era net-neutrality rule, prompting the regulation's defenders to vow a "tsunami" of resistance. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would ask the agency next month to begin considering removing the strong legal authority that underpins the rules, and to take suggestions for replacement regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|23 min
|annejagger
|1
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|10 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|12 hr
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|23 hr
|SadButTrue
|5
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families.
|Wed
|AM32Zip
|1
|Where to buy cheap soccer jerseys?
|Wed
|Jason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC