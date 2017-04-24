FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to R...

FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality

Read more: The WHIR

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed rolling back the Obama-era net-neutrality rule, prompting the regulation's defenders to vow a "tsunami" of resistance. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would ask the agency next month to begin considering removing the strong legal authority that underpins the rules, and to take suggestions for replacement regulations.

