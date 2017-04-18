FCC changes to data services could raise costs for rural areas, commissioner argues
Federal Communications Commissioner Mignon Clyburn ripped the FCC's decisions Thursday to soften regulations on business data services and to reinstate a rule that could increase TV station mergers. Business data services connections support rapid data transfers from ATMs and credit-card readers, according to a 2016 President Barack Obama-era proposal to lower prices for these services.
