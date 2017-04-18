FCC changes to data services could ra...

FCC changes to data services could raise costs for rural areas, commissioner argues

1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Federal Communications Commissioner Mignon Clyburn ripped the FCC's decisions Thursday to soften regulations on business data services and to reinstate a rule that could increase TV station mergers. Business data services connections support rapid data transfers from ATMs and credit-card readers, according to a 2016 President Barack Obama-era proposal to lower prices for these services.

