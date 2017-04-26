FCC chair unveils plan to roll back net neutrality
Ajit Pai, the Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, laid out plans Wednesday to limit the agency's oversight of Internet service providers, potentially weakening enforcement of net neutrality. The net neutrality rules, approved by the FCC in 2015, are intended to keep the Internet open and fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|7 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|9 hr
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|20 hr
|SadButTrue
|5
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families.
|Wed
|AM32Zip
|1
|Where to buy cheap soccer jerseys?
|Wed
|Jason
|1
|Global Mobile Operating Table Market Research R...
|Tue
|tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC