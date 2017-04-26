FCC chair unveils plan to roll back n...

FCC chair unveils plan to roll back net neutrality

Read more: CNN

Ajit Pai, the Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, laid out plans Wednesday to limit the agency's oversight of Internet service providers, potentially weakening enforcement of net neutrality. The net neutrality rules, approved by the FCC in 2015, are intended to keep the Internet open and fair.

