Facebook targets 30,000 fake France accounts before election

Facebook targets 30,000 fake France accounts before election

15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Facebook says it has targeted 30,000 fake accounts linked to France ahead of the country's presidential election, as part of a worldwide effort against misinformation. The company said Thursday it's trying to "reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts."

