Europe Benchmarks Sink on Geopolitics, French Election Twists
European stocks sank into the red Monday as an increasingly unpredictable French election race and lingering unease in the wake of last week's Syrian missile strike led investors to take risk off the table. Benchmarks slipped across the continent with London proving the sole exception among major markets, after drawing support from a handful of index heavyweights that rose on the back of stock-specific news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ...
|13 hr
|marketresearchreport
|1
|Global Calcium Peroxide Sales Market Report 2017
|13 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|Global Carbon and Graphite Seals Sales Market R...
|14 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes
|Sun
|shellyni
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 8
|treason watch
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|Apr 5
|anom
|200
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC