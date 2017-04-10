Europe Benchmarks Sink on Geopolitics...

Europe Benchmarks Sink on Geopolitics, French Election Twists

Read more: TheStreet.com

European stocks sank into the red Monday as an increasingly unpredictable French election race and lingering unease in the wake of last week's Syrian missile strike led investors to take risk off the table. Benchmarks slipped across the continent with London proving the sole exception among major markets, after drawing support from a handful of index heavyweights that rose on the back of stock-specific news.

