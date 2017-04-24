ESPN laying off 100 broadcasters, writers as viewers dwindle
ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters Trent Dilfer , Len Elmore and Danny Kanell , in a purge designed to focus the sports network on a more digital future. The 36-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events at the same time millions of cord-cutting TV viewers have been canceling their ESPN subscriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|9 hr
|SadButTrue
|5
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|10 hr
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|15 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families.
|21 hr
|AM32Zip
|1
|Where to buy cheap soccer jerseys?
|Wed
|Jason
|1
|Global Mobile Operating Table Market Research R...
|Tue
|tina
|1
|Market Report 2017 on Hemodynamic Monitoring Ma...
|Tue
|tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC