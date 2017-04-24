ESPN laying off 100 broadcasters, writers as viewers dwindle

ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters Trent Dilfer , Len Elmore and Danny Kanell , in a purge designed to focus the sports network on a more digital future. The 36-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events at the same time millions of cord-cutting TV viewers have been canceling their ESPN subscriptions.

