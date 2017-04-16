Erdogan Declares Victory in Referendum as Opposition Cries Foul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum that grants him sweeping new powers, as opposition parties alleged massive fraud. With 98 percent of ballots counted, the state-run Anadolu news agency had Turks approving the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago by 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent.

