Erdogan Declares Victory in Referendu...

Erdogan Declares Victory in Referendum as Opposition Cries Foul

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum that grants him sweeping new powers, as opposition parties alleged massive fraud. With 98 percent of ballots counted, the state-run Anadolu news agency had Turks approving the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago by 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Sat kapo klavan 4
News Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect... Fri Hillary got thumped 3
News Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12) Apr 13 USS LIBERTY 9
News Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to... Apr 12 Regional fodder 2
News Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 4
Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee Apr 12 Kelliemike 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC