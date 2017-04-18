EBay tops Street 1Q forecasts
The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|11 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Dumbas
|108
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Apr 17
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|Apr 16
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC