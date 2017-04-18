EBay tops Street 1Q forecasts

EBay tops Street 1Q forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... 11 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Tue Dumbas 108
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Tue BOB 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Apr 17 Jack 17
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh... Apr 16 annejagger 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC