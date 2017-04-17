Dish Looks Less Attractive As Acquisi...

Dish Looks Less Attractive As Acquisition Target Following $6.2 Bln Spectrum Buy; Shares Fall

Read more: Fox News

Shares of Dish Network Corp. fell nearly 6% intraday on Monday as analysts began speculating that Dish looked less attractive as an acquisition target after the telecom company spent $6.2 billion in the Federal Communications Commission broadcast spectrum auction last week. Dish was among the highest spenders during the auction, along with T-Mobile US Inc. and Comcast Corp. .

