Digital Rights Groups Vow to Fight FC...

Digital Rights Groups Vow to Fight FCC Chair's Net Neutrality Attack "Tooth and Nail"

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

The Open Internet Order, enshrined by the FCC in 2015 under the leadership of then-chair Tom Wheeler, blocks ISPs from taking advantage of websites. Pai's replacement plan would ask service providers to sign a voluntary agreement to maintain a set of conditions that has yet to be disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 3 hr Gremlin 3
Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online! 5 hr davy 1
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... 16 hr SadButTrue 5
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... 22 hr He Named Me Black... 1
N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families. Wed AM32Zip 1
Where to buy cheap soccer jerseys? Wed Jason 1
Global Mobile Operating Table Market Research R... Tue tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC