Digital Rights Groups Vow to Fight FCC Chair's Net Neutrality Attack "Tooth and Nail"
The Open Internet Order, enshrined by the FCC in 2015 under the leadership of then-chair Tom Wheeler, blocks ISPs from taking advantage of websites. Pai's replacement plan would ask service providers to sign a voluntary agreement to maintain a set of conditions that has yet to be disclosed.
