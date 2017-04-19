CSX quarterly profit rises on higher ...

CSX quarterly profit rises on higher freight volumes

No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit because of rising freight volumes across most of the markets it covers and rate increases for its customers.

