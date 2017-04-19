CSX quarterly profit rises on higher freight volumes
No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit because of rising freight volumes across most of the markets it covers and rate increases for its customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R...
|5 hr
|noseradomemarket
|1
|2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T...
|5 hr
|marketanlysis
|1
|Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale...
|5 hr
|QYRtina
|1
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|18 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Dumbas
|108
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Apr 17
|Jack
|17
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC